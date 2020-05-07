These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Affordable housing' is in the eye of the beholder
- Northwest Georgia counties falling in state rankings as virus spreads in metro-Atlanta, South Georgia
- Assault inside store leads to felony charges against Rome woman
- Barber who served multiple generations in Rome closes shop after 60 years of business
- Calhoun Health Care Center: 51 COVID-19 patients, 9 deaths; 12 staff also positive
- Calhoun police take out multiple warrants after suspect escapes following chase
- Late night stabbing leads to battery charge for Rome man
- Report: Expired license reveals wanted man
- Report: Man found naked near broken motel window
- Report: Woman covered vehicle windows in mustard, stole items