These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases the person who posted the photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dolly Parton dresses up in Playboy outfit to celebrate husband’s birthday: ‘He still thinks I’m a hot chick’
- Your lunch money: What to do with the cash arriving on pandemic EBT cards
- Buc-ee's Calhoun set to open Aug. 23
- Zar's journey: An exotic horse finds a new home Rome
- A woman was supposed to drive a toddler to daycare. The child died inside the hot van, cops say
- Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for July 17, 2021
- Report: Fairmount traffic stop ends with Calhoun woman's suicide
- Rome woman charged with meth possession
- ACC approves beer, wine license for 1,000-patron bar
- Former Pepperell Dragon Randy Johnson added to UGA Circle of Honor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.