These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- Coosa teen charged with possession of THC oil
- North Rome woman arrested on child deprivation charges
- Report: Rome man found with 42 grams of cocaine
- Dr. Dan Goldfaden: Assertions of heart surgery disparities untrue
- Floyd County sets one day record for number of new COVID-19 infections
- COVID-19 cases on the rise in NW Ga,; Floyd hospitalization rate is lower than state average
- Three arrested in West Rome for possession of schedule II controlled substances
- NW Ga. 14th Congressional District candidate Marjorie Greene taking fire from GOP leadership
- Floyd County Jail report for Friday June 19, 8 a.m.
- Rome's newest downtown restaurant - Tortaco - is now open