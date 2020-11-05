These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- President Trump to headline rally in Rome on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
- Rome High grad is Biden speechwriter; Carlyn Reichel says the candidate shares her hometown values
- Trump visit to wrap up flurry of political activity in Floyd County, Obama to be in Atlanta on Monday
- Acworth man charged with voluntary manslaughter
- Floyd County Jail report for Monday, November 2, 8 a.,m.
- Floyd County Jail report for Saturday October 31, 8 a.m.
- Report: Rome man sold meth to a cooperating witness
- State, local Democrats offer virtual response to Trump visit, centered on COVID-19 concerns
- Catoosa County school bus driver who had accident fired for being under the influence
- Rome Christmas Parade moves to Braves stadium for drive through event