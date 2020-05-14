These photos were submitted to the “Rome Georgia History and Memories” Facebook page by Rome and area residents. Whenever possible we use the information submitted with the photo in the original post. We hope you enjoy these images that depict the people and places in our community’s past. In many cases, the person who posted these photos has a direct connection to the people or places featured.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Sisters whose bodies found off East Rome bypass identified, GBI seeking information
- Johns Creek man charged with molestation, more after being found pantless with 13-year-old
- GSCO: 21-year-old woman charged with molestation after sex with young teen
- Metro Task Force arrests 4 in Lindale drug bust
- Rome man facing two counts of child molestation
- UPDATE: DPH drops Floyd COVID-19 cases back to 157 Sunday night, Georgia cases rise by 1,000
- Original Daisy Duke actress booked to attend Cave Spring Motorcycle Rally in July
- A family affair: Rome City Brewing Company cans what may be its last run
- Five arrested on possession and selling of meth charges
- Report: Alabama man traveled to Floyd County for sex with child