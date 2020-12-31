Most Popular
Articles
- Alabama man faces felony drug charge
- East Bend filling in slowly: Developers believe the delays caused by the pandemic will even out over time
- Floyd County Jail report for Sunday December 27 - 8 a.m.
- May we have a word? Local healthcare workers share their feelings as the pandemic continues to take a toll
- Police identify suspect in fatal Buckhead shooting of Cobb 7-year-old
- Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Cave Spring woman, Woodstock man
- Remembering Phil Jones, the architect of Shorter football
- Floyd County Jail report for Christmas Day 8 a.m.
- Warrant: Silver Creek woman wanted in Tennessee
- As local COVID-19 cases soar, some patients face a long haul that can last for months