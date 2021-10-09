The Ridgeland Panthers led 8-7 in the first quarter, but were shut out the rest of the way and dropped a 45-8 decision to Pickens in a Region 7-AAAA contest Friday night at Bowers and Painter Field.
After Pickens scored the opening points of the game on a fumble return for a touchdown, Ridgeland answered on its ensuing possession. As a long pass from Judd Anderson to tight end Parker Metcalf set up a 1-yard scoring run by Chase Watkins with just over nine minutes left in the first quarter. A conversion attempt was successful.
However, the Dragons (4-2, 1-1) scored two more times in the opening stanza to take a 21-8 lead and added a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter to extend their lead at intermission.
That’s the way it would stay through three quarters when the visitors erupted for three more touchdowns, two in the air and one on the ground, to blow the game open.
Anderson went 6 of 15 passing for 80 yards. Watkins had 14 carries for 84 yards and four catches for 46 yards, while Ashton Turner ran eight times for 75 yards.
Ryan Clayton had six solo tackles for the Panthers. Jonathan Woodall assisted on eight stops, and Curtis Wells had five assists.
Ridgeland (1-6, 0-2) will travel to region power Cedartown this Friday.