It has been a busy start to real estate on Dean Avenue in Rome.
Last month, Wayne Robinson purchased Dean Street Plaza for nearly $1.48 million and now the original Pick O' Deli site has been sold. Look for more news down the street in coming weeks as well.
The latest: In late October, a few months after the new Riverside Parkway location had opened, the folks behind Pick O' Deli's original home on Dean Avenue announced it was closing with a long-planned replacement to follow in 2022.
On Saturday, the "sold" sign went up on 1403 Dean Ave. just hours after several vehicles were spotted in the parking lot and the front door left open.
The initial assumption was the replacement was on the way. Not any more. While no new plans have been announced for the site, look for a new convenience store. Hardy Realty's Larry Cagle represented the Turner family in the sale.
In 2019, Pick O' Deli was planning to build a replacement restaurant behind the Dean Avenue one and then demolish it for parking. That was still viable as late as February 2020. But in March 2020, Fuddruckers closed suddenly and, later in the year, the Turners bought the location and began a remodel for a second Pick O' Deli on Riverside Parkway. It opened in late February 2021 and has been drawing big crowds since.
The back story on Pick o' Deli and 1403 Dean Ave., from the website:
It started with the Gravy Boat Restaurant, when James P. Turner Sr. decided to start serving fresh food and rented the little building in 1981. It soon became the go-to biscuit place with homemade meats prepared in store.
He then decided to buy the building next door and turned it into a sandwich shop with some groceries and sundries. His son, Jimmy Turner Jr., came on board in 1983 and they converted it into the meat and vegetables Pick O' Deli restaurant two years later.
After James Turner Sr. passed away in 2014, Jimmy Turner Jr. purchased the Pick-O-Deli building and property from his sisters and Debbie Turner White purchased Gravy Boat.