A Rome teenager faces two felony charges after allegedly breaking into a pair of vehicles along East Seventh Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
De'Kovian Chambers-Owens, 17, is accused of entering two vehicles at a residence in the 300 block of East Seventh Street. The only items taken were cell phone chargers, valued at approximately $50.
Chambers-Owens is charged with two felony counts of entering an auto and two misdemeanor counts of theft by taking.
Chase and crash leads to felony drug arrest
A Rome man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance following a police chase Friday that ended when the suspect crashed into a police cruiser.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Duane Eugene Horton, 66, failed to yield to a marked city police vehicle before veering into an automobile dealership on U.S. 411 East and leading police on a chase down Chateau Drive at speeds near 80 miles per hour.
The chase ended when Horton hit the police cruiser near Sunset Drive. When he was pulled out of the vehicle, Horton was wearing a mask to conceal his identity and was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana.
In addition to the felony drug charge, Horton was charged with multiple misdemeanors including wearing a mask to conceal his identity, disorderly conduct, failing to maintain a lane, failing to obey a traffic device, a stop sign violation, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of drugs and operating a vehicle on approach of an authorized emergency vehicle.
Alabama man arrested on fugitive charge
An Ider, Alabama remained in jail without bond Saturday evening, facing charges out of the city of Decatur, Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Lee Todd, 67, has been jailed without bond in Rome since Jan. 14 on multiple forgery charges.
The new warrant for Todd, out of the city in North Alabama, was discovered Friday. He is also being detained for authorities in Gordon and Murray counties in Georgia.