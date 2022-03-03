Once again in 2022, the Sonoraville High School wrestling program was one of the best in Georgia.
And not just at the 3A level, but the Phoenix were one of top teams at any level, evidenced by their outstanding recently-completed season and their third place finish in the traditional matches at the GHSA finals in Macon.
"We progressed and improved from start to end," Sonoraville head wrestling coach Randy Steward said. "Our goal every year is to be in position to compete for dual and individual state titles and (again), we were in the conversation for both."
Indeed, they were, led by an excellent core group of seniors that finished their high school days with annual trips to state, several individual state champs, and nearly 500 wins combined.
Senior Jebb Knight was the two-time 195-pound state champion and finished a decorated career that saw him make four consecutive trips to state, win 112 matches and lose just 13 total in four years wearing the red-and-white.
"A four-time state placer is very rare and puts him on an elite list in our program," Steward said. "(He's) a two-time state champion. A very dominating/explsive wrestler who had the ability to slam people to their backs and pin them at any given moment. He made his mark as one of the toughest kids in the state of Georgia, regardless of his classification."