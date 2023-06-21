The Sonoraville 7-on-7 football team will wrap up a busy June this coming Wednesday when the Phoenix host nearby Gordon Central at The Furnace.

For the Warriors, it will also complete a busy month of June with their fifth summer passing event in just a few weeks.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In