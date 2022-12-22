With the hope that they can continue their winning ways in January and February, the Sonoraville High School boys and girls basketball teams are having excellent seasons.
Just two years ago, both clubs were making deep runs in the 3A state playoffs and each are hoping they can do that this season in the 4A classification.
The Lady Phoenix, after clubbing Gilmer, 66-28, Tuesday night in Elijay, are now 9-1 on the year with Christmas here. The boys team, after falling to Gilmer, 79-66 Tuesday night after the girls’ game, has now lost two in a row but that comes after they had an eight-game winning spree to begin the campaign.
And that eight wins is two more than they had all of last year so there’s no doubt head coach Brent Mashburn’s team is ahead of schedule.
For the Sonoraville girls, their calling card thus far has really been their defense as they are allowing the opposition just 33 points a game. Meanwhile, they have been most efficient offensively, scoring nearly 58 an outing which means that not a lot of their games have been close.
The Lady Phoenix started the year with six consecutive wins before they lost to still-unbeaten Pickens in what is still their only loss of the year.
But since that defeat, they have gotten back on a roll with three straight wins. Last week, they strummed 5A Cartersville, 66-42 before running into a feisty Adairsville team on Friday and taking a 51-45 triumph.
Then on Tuesday, they ended the pre-Christmas part of their 2022-23 schedule with an easy one over Gilmer.
In that victory over Adairsville, the Lady Phoenix seized control of the game in the second quarter by outscoring the home team 18-4. From there, the Lady Tigers cut into the deficit but not enough to overtake their guests.
Adairsville got out to a 12-9 lead after the end of the first quarter, but the visitors were cooking with gas in the second period, playing excellent at both ends of the floor to take a 27-16 lead at halftime.
But the Tigers got their offense back in gear in the third period, putting up 19 points while giving up 13 to get back in the game with Sonoraville up, 40-35, to begin the fourth.
The teams pretty much traded baskets in the final eight minutes with the Phoenix edging Adairsville, 11-10, to finish the win.
The girls will be back in action starting Wednesday, when they play in the three-day Tiger Christmas Tournament back in Adairsville. After playing Wednesday, Sonoraville will be back on the court Thursday and Friday for single games.
For the Sonoraville boys, they are looking to end there mini-skid on Wednesday, when they begin play in the three-day Pickens Holiday Classic at Pickens High School in Jasper.
The Phoenix will play Savannah Christian 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and then are back at it 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 when they face Lassiter HS at 5 p.m. They finish play in Pickens County at 5:30 p.m. Friday against 5A Cartersville and they will be looking for their second straight victory over the Purple Hurricanes after beating them back on Dec. 13 by a 70-56 count in The Furnace.
And that game against Cartersville will be their next-to-last one before the start of the most-important Region 7-4A schedule on Friday, Jan. 6 at Southeast Whitfield County. The Phoenix’s last non-Region game is set for Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Sonoraville against Adairsville, which snapped the Phoenix’s season-opening eight-game win streak last Friday night in Bartow County.
The Phoenix have looked the part at both ends of the court this year, averaging just under 70 points per game through their first 10 outings while giving up just 47 points per game. In fact, Gilmer’s 79 points Tuesday night were by far the most the team has allowed in any game this year with the 63 the Bobcats scored in the team’s first meeting on December 2 the second-most they have given up in a game. They are the only team to score more than 60 against Sonoraville and they have capped that number twice.