Sonoraville High School head baseball coach Deron Walraven wants his players to understand one thing from here on out.
If they're going to survive and advance, and that's the theme for everyone still playing in the GHSA 3A state playoffs like the Phoenix are, every night at the ballpark will be like the one they experienced last Friday night in Oconee County, when they traveled over 100 miles and eliminated the Warriors, 6-2 and 13-8 and sweep their best-of-three opening round victory.
"It was a wild night," Walraven said. "The Georgia High School baseball playoffs are always wild. I mean every game is intense. No lead, big or small, is safe. Ever. Until that last out is made, you've got to keep your head in the game and stay focused on what you're doing. And you can't let up. I mean we found that out against Oconee. But you've got to keep your head down and keep playing until you get that last out or it can turn on you real quick.
He was referring to a comeback Oconee made in Game Two when the Warriors fell behind quickly 8-0, but then rallied with a five-run fifth to tie the game at eight going into the bottom of the fifth. But then his guys came up with a four-run home half of inning because they were delegated the home team in Game Two to open it up.
"It was fun to watch us have that big inning after they tied it up," Walraven said. "You never know how your kids are going to react in a situation like that because it's easy to hang your head when you let a lead like that get away. But we came right back and put a crooked number on the board with our four runs and I obviously wasn't still comfortable because they had a couple of at-bats left, but I know I felt a lot better about the situation."
The sweep of OC now means they will face Region 2-3A champion Pike County this week in a second-round three-game set. The teams are to play a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Zebulon and Game Three, if needed, will be back at Pike County at 6 p.m. Thursday.
In the first round last week, they began the day with a 6-2 win over the Warriors as senior hurler Trevor Childers went to an outstanding 10-0 on the year with the complete game victory. He struck out six and walked one and allowed one run -- a solo homer late in the game with his team up 6-1.
"Trevor pitched very well," Walraven said. "They have a very good team offensively, but he made his pitches and never really got into any big trouble. They got a run on us early and they've got a kid that has hit 14 or 15 homers this year and he hit a solo, but other than that, Trevor held them in check."
The game was close early but the Phoenix scored in four different innings and collected over a dozen hits to put themselves in position for the quick two-game takedown.
"I thought we played very well," Walraven said. "You always worry going into a game like that against a team from a Region that you really don't know much about. But I know from the start, the kids were ready to play. I could tell in our first at-bat that we had a chance to have a good day at the plate because I liked our approach. nd we didn't have that big inning, like we did in Game Two, but we were getting people on in just about every inning and with us, if we do that, we've got the guys that can bring them in."
Fired up by the win, they sent 12 men to the plate and scored eight runs in the bottom of the first in Game Two to take command after just one inning of play.
"That was something to watch,"Walraven said. "I mean you win the first game and the kids were excited about it and rightfully so, and then you come out and score eight runs in your first at-bat in Game Two, you should feel good about it. And we did. But I know how these games go and I knew that Oconee has a good team and they weren't done fighting."
And they weren't, scoring three runs in the second off junior starter Zach Lyles and then, aided by three Phoenix errors, five more in the fifth off to catch the visitors at eight. But sophomore shortstop Jaxon Pate, who finished with six hits on the day, came in on relief and got the pitching win by shutting down the hosts the last two innings after the Phoenix scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 12-8 lead.
"Jaxon did a great job," Walraven said. "We needed someone to come in and keep them off the board and he did just that. But with the way they had rallied to tie it, I didn't take a deep breath until we got that last out in the seventh."
Lyles also played a huge role in taking the wind out of Oconee County's sails, starting out the Warriors' last at-bat by making a terrific catch as he laid out full-extension out for a dropping blooper to record the first out of the inning and halt their thoughts of having a baserunner.
"That was just a great play by Zach," Walraven said. "And I think it was the play that really deflated them. It looked for sure like it was going to be a hit, but Zach made a major league and you could just kind of feel the air go out of them. We got the final two outs on just three pitches, so at that point, we just started to dogpile. And that's the greatest feeling in the team as a coach is too watch your team out on the field in a dogpile because that means you've done something pretty special."
Lyles also had a productive night at the plate in the doubleheader and Dawson Townsend had four hits, Childers produced an RBI double and Cole Gross also had a good day at the plate.
"Everybody did a great job with the bats," Walraven said. "Anytime we can get 13 or 14 hits a game, like we did, I like our chances. But we just had quality at-bats from the very start and it was good to see."
Now they played Pike County, which has an excellent 28-3 record on the year and ran the table in Region 2-3A with a perfect 14-0 mark.