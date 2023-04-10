Scoring six runs in the first inning, the Sonoraville High School baseball team earned a big 7-4 victory at Heritage Monday night in the first game of their important Region 7-4A series this week.
The victory kept the Phoenix in second place in the league, moving them to 8-2 and putting them two games ahead of the Generals, which fell to 6-4, in the current league standings with the teams to return to the Furnace 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to play a doubleheader and the final two games of the series.
"It was a good win for us," Sonoraville head baseball coach Deron Walraven said. "The kids came out focused and locked in and ready to play. We scored six runs in the top of the first inning and really set the tone for the game. But anytime we can do that and give ourselves that type of cushion with Zach (Lyles) on the mound, we feel real good about it. But it was great to see the way the kids come out in that first inning and swung the bats like they did and put us in a good spot immediately with six runs."
The victory also kept the Phoenix just two games behind front-running Cedartown, which went to 10-0 in the Region Monday night with an 18-1 mercy rule win over Southeast Whitfield County. (Sonoraville and Cedartown are scheduled to meet next week in the Phoenix's final three games of the season).
In that pivotal first inning, the visitors sent 10 men to the plate with first senior catcher Jackson Balliew and then senior first baseman Easton Childs delivering back-to-back two-run singles the big hits that really fueled the outburst.
In the second inning, Lyles helped his own cause with an RBI single for a 7-0 lead that completed the scoring.
"Anytime you go on the road and play a good team like Heritage is, you want to get off to a good start, so the dugout was feeling pretty good about getting out to a seven-run lead like that," Walraven said. "But they're a good team and we knew they would battle back, which they did, but I do feel like with the way Jaxon (Pate) came on in relief and finished it after Zach left and the way Zach battled and the way we swung the bats, especially early in the game, it was one of our better games of the year."