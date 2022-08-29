The Sonoraville High School football team will look to get back in the win column Friday night, when the Phoenix close out a season-opening three-game homestand against Dalton.
The Phoenix fell from the ranks of the unbeatens last Friday night with a disappointing 45-22 loss to Darlington Academy as the Tigers used three big plays to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
"They put us behind the eight-ball immediately with the way they jumped right on us," Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate said. "But we knew they were good coming into the game. They were an Elite 8 team last year with a lot of good speed and several college commits, so we knew they were a good team. And they're the type of team we wanted to play in non-Region to help us get ready for our Region games because that's what this part of the schedule is all about...helping you get ready for those games that really count. I mean that's why we're playing a team like Dalton this week. They're another bigger school that will help us continue to get ready for what is ahead of us."
Dalton comes into Friday night's matchup at The Furnace with a 1-0 mark after the Catamounts were off last week, but opened the season nearly two weeks on August 19 with a 49-27 win over North Murray. North Murray was in the same Region as Sonoraville last year until the Phoenix moved up to 4A