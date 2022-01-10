The Sonoraville High School wrestling team will host the 3A four-team State Dual Sectionals Saturday morning at The Furnace.
The Phoenix, who were the traditional state runner-ups last year and fourth in the state duals meet, will compete against Monroe Area at 10 a.m. while Upson Lee takes on Westminster at the same time with the two winning teams then meeting at approximately 11:30 for the right to advance to state.
"It should be some very good matches," Sonoraville High School coach Randy Steward. "We're getting to the final rounds here, so it should be a couple of very good matches. Hopefully, our kids will wrestle their best because our guys know, this has been the time for the past few years when we have really been at our best."
The Phoenix reached the Sectionals round by winning the 3A Area 6 Duals championship last Saturday, easily defeating first LaFayette, 58-15 in the semifinals and then whipping Ringgold, 56-24 in the finals.
In the semis against the Ramblers, the Phoenix won seven of the 14 individual finals, or half, by a pin and the Area 6 champs won 11 of the 14 weight classes overall.
Sophomore Thomas Young in the 113; Freshman Hunter Young in the 132; sophomore Dirk Junkins in the 160; senior Colt Weaver in the 170; senior Gavin Harper in the 182; junior Tristan Mullins in the 195; and McCoy Deal in the heavyweight division all won their weight divisions against LaFayette by pinning their opponents.
Sonoraville had other four individual champions and three of them won by a decision by another won when he reached the finals and didn't have an opponent to go against.
Freshman Noah Chastain in the 106-division along with sophomore Logan Moore at 138 and freshman Robert Mitchell at 152 all won by decisions with Chastain winning by a major decision.
In the 220-pound category, senior Atticus Peppers won his bracket finals via a forfeit.
The Phoenix were second in the 120, 126, and 145-pound categories.
Junior Wade Parker lost the 120 finals in overtime while freshman Jack Burke in the 126 and freshman Reece Heaton in the 145 were both pinned.
In the finals, it was much the same with coach Steward's troops dominating the upper weight classes to pull away from Ringgold.
Once again, the Firebirds had seven of their grapplers take the gold medal with a pin but the Tigers won five of the weight classes early to make things interesting for a while.
Young at 132; Junkins at 160; Weaver at 172; Harper at 182; Jebb Knight at 195; Peppers at 220; and Jaxx Knight at 285 were all Area champions via the pin.
Chastain in the 106 by a forfeit and Parker in the 120 by a major decision were Sonoraville's other two Area champions.