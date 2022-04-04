The Sonoraville High School baseball team began this week 6-3 in Region 6-3A and right in the middle of the playoff chase.
But that doesn't mean head coach Deron Walraven is entirely happy about where they stand after the Phoenix, "let a couple of ballgames we should have won get away," last week," according to the coach.
They began last week with a 7-3 win over Rockmart to improve to 6-1, but then lost the rematch on Thursday to the Yellow Jackets, 8-4, and then fell to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Friday, 5-4, after leading 4-2 going into the fifth inning.
That gives them a two-game losing streak in the league and Walraven said that's a skid they've got to put the brakes on ASAP.
"We are in a good spot in the Region and there are a lot of games still to go, but we could be in a better spot," Walraven said. "We had a couple of games last week where it was tied late and the game against LFO, we were leading late and couldn't hold that lead. We can't let that happen. We've can't fight our way back into a game and then give up a big inning."
In the win over Rockmart to start the week, the Jackets scored two runs in the top of the first inning but the Phoenix pushed three across in their initial at-bat to take a 3-2 lead at the end of one.
The visitors tied the game with one more in the top of the second, but from there, senior pitcher Trevor Childers shut them down and the Phoenix took an 8-3 win with him going the distance and needing just 89 pitches to record 21 outs.
"Trevor pitched a very good ballgame," Walraven said. "He was very efficient with his pitches. He had good command. He threw strikes. He just did a great job out there."
The game remained tied at three through the bottom of the fifth inning when Sonoraville scored four runs to take their sixth Region win in their first seven games.
Junior Zach Lyles supplied the power in that four-run frame with a three-run homer, which is the team's first this spring.
"We certainly have kids that are capable of hitting it out of the park, it's just not something we focus on," Walraven said. "We just want our kids to put good swings on the ball and if a few happen to leave the park, we'll take it. But that was our first one this year and it couldn't have come at a better time."
But on Thursday with the game tied at three heading to the bottom of the fifth, Rockmart erupted for five runs and would go on to the 8-4 victory to begin what would be a rough 24 hours for the Phoenix.
Dawson Townsend was the starting pitcher for Sonoraville and Walraven went to a few different guys to try and stifle their rally in the fifth inning that broke the game open.
The Phoenix did put a couple of runners on in the seventh with a chance to rally, but couldn't get the big hit to keep the game going.
Then on Friday, Lyles threw well for five innings and the Phoenix scored four runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, but LFO tied it with a solo tally in the fifth and then scored twice in the sixth to rally for the one-run win.
"LFO is a good team. They made the playoffs last year, but we just didn't execute at the end like we could and they capitalized on some things," Walraven said.
Lyles went the first five innings and Walraven used a couple of different guys in the sixth inning when LFO pushed across the game-winners.