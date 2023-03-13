With a high number of individual finishes, the Sonoraville High School boys track and field team won the recent Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School.

The Phoenix, who won seven individual events and had a number of second and third-place finishes to go along with that, scored 121 points to finish ahead of second place Model, which had 103 points. 

