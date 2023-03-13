With a high number of individual finishes, the Sonoraville High School boys track and field team won the recent Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School.
The Phoenix, who won seven individual events and had a number of second and third-place finishes to go along with that, scored 121 points to finish ahead of second place Model, which had 103 points.
Gordon Central was third in teh team standings with 89 points and Armuchee, which had 81 points, was fourth. Calhoun, which had most of its squad at the Southeast Invitational in Whitfield County, at the same time this meet was going on, was fifth with 46.
The Phoenix had two different events in which they not only won, but dominated, taking all the available medals by securing the first three places. And in a few other events, they didn't get the full sweep, but sure came mighty close.
They were first, second, and third in the 300-meter hurdles with junior Keegan Townsend winning the race with a 43.78. He was just ahead of junior teammate Chase Bonds, who was second with a 44.01 and Sonoraville sophomore Evan Johnson was third at 45.08.
Calhoun junior Jaquam McCarty was fifth in the race, running a 48.34 and he was the last runner to finish in under 49 seconds.
Their other sweep came in the shot put, where they claimed the top three spots.
Bram Carter threw a 40-09 to win the competition for Sonoraville in a field of 30 throwers. Senior Preston Gilbert, who is headed to Reinhardt University on a football scholarship, was second with a 39-04 and T.J. Oliver took place with a best heave of 38 feet, 11.5 inches.