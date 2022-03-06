The Sonoraville High School boys track team was second Saturday at the Nance Industries Relays at Gordon Central High School.
It was a close meet between the top three teams with Model winning with 112 points while the Phoenix took second place with 107 and just edged out 6A Dalton for third as the Catamounts finished the day with 106 points. Gordon Central came in fourth overall with 93 points.
The meet was a different type of track meet with seven relay races ran instead of the 400-meter, 800, mile and two-mile runs. The two hurdles races and all the field events were held to go with all the relays.
The Phoenix did end the day with four first places, including a pair of victories in the field events.
Sonoraville won the pole vault and the discus events and really were the dominant team in both events, taking the first three places in the pole vault and three of the first four in the discus.
JT Vess was the pole vault champ, going up-and-over at 12 feet even and he was three-and-a-half feet higher than teammates Braden Henry and Alex Trejo, who tied for second with a height of 8-6.
Cayden Guy won the discus competition, placing just ahead of teammate T.J. Oliver, who came in second. Guy had a winning distance of 128-4 and Oliver had a best of 127-9. The Phoenix also had the fourth place throw of 121-1 as the Phoenix had six throwers in the field.