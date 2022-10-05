The Sonoraville High School softball team has picked the right time to get hot.
After opening the year with eight losses in their first 11 games, the defending 3A state runner-up Lady Firebirds have been fireballing lately, winning six straight games and clinching a tenth consecutive playoff berth going into Thursday night's Region 7-4A home game against Heritage.
Four of those six wins came in the Region, where the Phoenix has defeated every team except Heritage and will finish either third or fourth depending on how things play this week when they have their last two games.
And the first of those two games will be held 5:30 p.m., Tuesday at Northwest Whitfield, which is the team in the Region they were tied for third place with going into that game against Heritage. They then wrap up the regular season Thursday, Oct. 13 at The Furnace against Southeast Whitfield, a team they swept twice in the middle of that six-game win streak.
That streak began back on Sept. 22 with a 3-1 win over defending 4A state championship and Region front-runner Central just two days after they lost to that same Lady Lions team, 1-0 in a pair of pivotal 7-4A games that appear to have turned around their season.
Then they beat Calhoun 1-0 at The Furnace with an Ashley Fountain run in the second inning being the only score in the game as pitcher Lila Mullinax threw a gem for her team against the hard-hitting Yellow Jackets.
Fountain started the second inning with a double and scored on a push bunt that found its way through the infield.
The good pitching then continued and the bats going involved as well in two wins over Southeast, belting the Raiders 13-2 and then 9-0 to close out their season series with them and collect another pair of Region wins.
The Phoenix began last week by stepping out of the league Monday to wallop Dawson County, 12-8, and then got back into the 7-4A victory circle on Tuesday with an 8-2 triumph over Cedartown.
All those wins have them at 11-10 overall heading into the Heritage game but, most importantly, it has them 7-5 in the Region and assured of a playoff berth although they did need to keep winning if they want to place third instead of fourth.
The Region, which had all four of its 2021 playoff representatives reach the Elite 8 state tournament, has gotten very interesting again as the season winds down. Central or Heritage were tied for first place heading into Thursday's games with 10-2 records and Sonoraville and Northwest Whitfield were tied for third at 7-5, assuring them the top four places in the league.
Cedartown and Southeast Whitfield were both out of contention, but could play the role of spoiler at the end here and the Lady Raiders were trying to avoid going winless.