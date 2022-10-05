The Sonoraville High School softball team has picked the right time to get hot.

After opening the year with eight losses in their first 11 games, the defending 3A state runner-up Lady Firebirds have been fireballing lately, winning six straight games and clinching a tenth consecutive playoff berth going into Thursday night's Region 7-4A home game against Heritage.

