The way things are going for the Sonoraville High School baseball team, they look to be destined for at least 10 or 11 victories in Region 6-3A.
And that should be enough for the Phoenix to reach the postseason.
But Sonoraville head coach Deron Walraven says the team is shooting higher heights than just getting into the playoffs.
"Yeah, I definitely think 10 or 11 games will get you in (the playoffs), but we have higher expectations than that," the coach said. "We obviously want to make the playoffs and then go as far as we can, but we have higher aspirations than just making it."
In other words, they'd like to be in contention for the Region championship and as they ventured back into the league schedule Friday at Murray County, they were not that far from the top of the league standings.
The Phoenix continued their trend of winning two-out-ofo-every-three league games they played last week, doing it again before they began this week with a thrilling non-region win over Pickens County in the first of their two-game set.
For the first time, it appears the Region may have a new champion with Ringgold, which has won it in undefeated-style the past five years, going into this weekend sitting in a second place tie with Lakeview Fort-Oglethorpe and both schools are a full two games behind front-runner Rockmart, which was 12-1 to start Friday's full slate of games. (Details of those games were not available at press time).