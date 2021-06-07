Phillips Championship Rodeo June 25-26

The 42nd Annual Phillips Championship Rodeo will be held Friday, Jun 25 and Saturday, June 26
This year's action will take place at the Phillips Ranch, at 475 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, with events starting at 7:30 p.m., and gates opening at 6.
"We offer two great nights of family entertainment and exciting rodeo action by some of the top rodeo athletes from eight different states," organizers said in a release. "Rodeo starts each night and our theme is 'Tough Enough To Wear Pink' in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness. So, come 'pink out' with us and enjoy rodeo contestants in all the professional rodeo events."
Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 5-9 and ages 4 and under free.