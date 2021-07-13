Travelers along Peters Street may have noticed lately that the light at the end of the tunnel may finally be in sight for the most recent improvement project.
Work on the street is around four to six weeks from completion, according to Calhoun Director of Public Works Kevin McEntire. That timeline is dependent on the weather.
“All the curb and sidewalks are installed and all the drainage pipes are installed," McEntire said. "They also have 90 percent of the landscaping done."
Funded by money from both the 2011 and 2018 SPLOST, phase II of the project included relocation of some utilities, widening of the roadway, the addition of sidewalks and landscaping improvements.
The finished product will also include the transformation of the Erwin Street fork into a single roadway where it meets Peters Street, according to McEntire. That section remains one of the final detours in the area around the project.
McEntire said the final step will be the repaving of Peters Street out to Curtis Parkway.
"The curb will end at Richardson Road and the sidewalk will end at the apartments just past Michael Drive," McEntire said. "The rest of Peters Street from Richardson Road to Curtis parkway will be paved after the rest of the work is complete.”