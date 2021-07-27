Pet of the Week: Elliot

Elliot is a male basset hound mix currently available for adoption at the Gordon County Animal Control Animal Shelter.
He is 31 pounds and approximately two years gold. Elliot has been neutered.
For information on Elliot or another animal please call GCAC at 706-629-3327.
When calling to ask about Elliot, reference pet I.D. number 13341 to a staff member.
Adoption fees for cats adopted from Gordon County are $75. The adoption fee for dogs is $85. These prices cover the cost of a spay/neuter procedure and a rabies vaccine.