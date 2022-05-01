The man authorities called a “person of interest” in the murder of a Cedartown man was taken into custody last week as the investigation into the case continues.
According to the Cherokee County, Alabama sheriff’s office:
Nicholas Silvers, 39, of Gaylesville was arrested late Monday, April 25, on a charge of third-degree burglary. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver named Silvers as a person of interest in the murder of 40-year-old LaChancey Colon Dayton Williams, whose body was discovered in a tool box along Esom Hill Road west of Cedartown on March 15.
Silvers remained in the Cherokee County Jail on $75,000 bond as of Sunday. He was named in a release announcing the arrest of Eric K. Hooper, 28, of Centre, Alabama.
Hooper is charged with Williams’ murder and was extradited to Cherokee County from Polk County on April 14. He remains in jail on a bond of $1.5 million.
Authorities now believe the murder took place near Centre in mid March and Williams’ body was left in the tool box in a field along the rural Polk County road between Ga. 100 and Prior Station Road.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by Polk police to assist with the death investigation, and the body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.