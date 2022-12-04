Senior offensive lineman McClendon Curtis and junior edge Jay Person took top Chattanooga Mocs billing as the Southern Conference announced its postseason honors last Tuesday for the 2022 campaign.

Both continue the Mocs dominance on both sides of the ball.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In