Team Roster|Pepperell Pepperell Football Roster Aug 4, 2022 1 Ethan Loveless LB/HB/TE Soph.3 Gage Owens DB/WR Sr.4 Cory Moten DB/WR Jr.5 Erik Jensen LB/QB Jr.6 Demarcus Ragland LB/RB Sr.7 Alex Rhoades LB/WR Sr.8 Hayden Jones LB/WR Jr.10 McCain Barnes DB/WR Jr.11 DJ Rogers DB/RB Jr.12 Nolan Ely LB/HB/TE Jr.14 Landon Lockwood DB/QB Jr.15 Jayden Hartline DB/WR Soph.16 Alex Feregrino DB/WR Soph.17 Kolton Edge LB/HB/TE Jr.18 Austin Meeler DB/WR Jr.19 Keljin Holmes DB/WR Sr.21 Drew Marsh DB/WR Sr.22 Tyler Rogers LB/RB Fr.23 Jordan Rogers DB/RB Jr.24 Sam Ross DB/QB/WR Fr.26 Steven Villatoro K Sr.27 Tucker Glenn DB/WR Fr.28 Madoc Garcia DB/WR Fr.29 Ashton Vuckovich DB/WR Jr.30 Gage Meeler LB/RB Fr.31 Chris Berrong LB/HB/TE Fr.32 Donavan Coleman DL/HB/TE JR.36 Cameron Goode LB/RB Jr.37 Jonathan Hampton DB/WR Fr.42 Evan Baird DB/WR Soph.43 Gabriela Waddell DB/WR Fr.44 Daylen Campbell LB/TE Fr.46 Caleb Green LB/TE Soph.50 Avery Tanner DL/OL Soph.51 Jayce Poe DL/OL Fr.52 Robert Coleman DL/OL Fr.53 TJ Madden DL/OL Jr.54 Korey Parham DL/OL Fr.55 Garrett Goss LB/OL Fr.56 Doug Walter DL/OL Fr.57 Caleb Tanner DL/OL Jr.58 Hayden Wheat DL/OL Fr.59 Hunter Walraven DL/OL Soph.61 Turner Crawford DL/OL Fr.62 Eliot Goggans DL/OL Jr.64 Logan Comer DL/OL Fr.65 Eric Self DL/OL Sr.67 Tristan Alvarado DL/OL Sr.69 Braxton Bragg DL/OL Jr.70 Justin Martin DL/OL Soph.71 Brian Rodriguez DL/OL Soph.72 Parker Glenn DL/OL Sr.73 Jayden Couch DL/OL Jr.74 Peyton Owen DL/OL Jr.75 Andrew Smith DL/OL Fr.80 Haydin Agan DB/WR Fr.88 Jet Knowles DL/OL Fr.