A total of 25 wrestlers from Catoosa County and Walker County will represent their schools at the GHSA State Finals in Macon this weekend.
Ringgold had seven state qualifiers, including a pair of individual sectional champions this past weekend, while Heritage also had seven automatic qualifiers. The Generals finished with one champion and had one more wrestler that will go as a state alternate.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the finals, while seventh-place finishers will be alternates in Macon.
Price Pennington claimed the 113-pound title for the Tigers at the “A” Sectionals for Class AAA, which were held at the LakePoint complex in Emerson on this past Saturday.
Pennington opened with two pins to get into the semifinals. There, he defeated Harrison Krause of Hart County, 8-3, before a 10-4 win over Coahulla Creek’s Jesus Sanchez in the finals.
Also winning a sectional title for Ringgold was Tristen Busch at 138 pounds. After an opening-round bye, Busch got past Hart County’s Diego Martinez-Johnson, 6-5, to advance to the semifinals. He rolled over Brantley County’s Tre Stone with a 16-0 technical fall before an 11-5 win over Franklin County’s Jacob Baughcum in the finals.
Nolan Rohrer (120) and Hudson Moss (126) both finished fourth for the Tigers. Able Turley (132) was fifth, while Jaxon Delgado (145) and Levi Lowery (220) each placed sixth.
Meanwhile, Evan Wingrove claimed the 160-pound crown for Heritage at the Class AAAA “B “ Sectionals at Troup County High School on Saturday. Wingrove went 4-0 on the day with three pins.
He opened the tournament with two quick pins before holding off West Laurens’ Jake Shepard, 5-4. He went on to win the weight class after pinning Hardaway’s Christian Curry in 2:40.
Victor Johnson (126), Drew Dietz (132) and Mike Stokes (138) each finished fourth for Heritage. Tate Thomas (106) and Skylar Grant (170) placed fifth, while Dax Akers (182) was sixth. Dietz, Stokes and Grant all made the championship semifinals. Nolan Caylor (195) placed seventh.
Ridgeland will send three wrestlers to state after their performances at Troup County over the weekend. Hunter Barber (106), Evan Doyal (113) and Malachi Hutchinson (145) each placed sixth in their weight classes.
LaFayette finished up with three state qualifiers and two alternates in Emerson. Jacob Hamilton (113), Haygen Baker (126) and Jacob Brown (182) all finished sixth, while Eli Hudson (106), Ashton Fox (132) and Caleb Zwiger (170) all placed seventh.
LFO, who also wrestled at LakePoint, saw Wyatt Maye (126) and Nick Kapherr (145) place fifth to qualify for state.
And at the Class A “B” Sectionals at Jeff Davis High School in Hazlehurst, the Gordon Lee Trojans saw Avery Bloodworth (152) finish fourth, while Landon Brown (113) and Penn Askew (145) were both fifth to round out their state qualifiers.
Heading to Macon as alternates for the Trojans will be Michael Branam (170), Jonah Davenport (220) and Gabe Lowe (285) as all three wrestlers placed seventh.
Team scores were not kept at the sectional tournaments.
The Macon Centreplex will host the entire GHSA State Finals starting on Thursday and continuing through Saturday.