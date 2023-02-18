Ringgold’s drought at the GHSA State Wrestling Championships came to an end in a big way on Saturday as a pair of Tiger wrestlers left Macon with Class AAA individual state titles.
Sophomore 126-pounder Pierce Pennington was the first as he got past a tough competitor in Pickens junior Dylan Gonzalez with a 9-8 win in sudden victory. Gonzalez came into the final with a 38-4 record, while Pennington ended his season at 58-5.
A short time later, sophomore Tristan Busch capped a perfect 58-0 campaign with a 7-1 win over sophomore Jacob Baughcum of Franklin County (48-13) in the 144-pound final. The two had previously met in the third-place match of the Class 3A State Duals with Busch hanging on for an overtime win.
Pennington and Busch are the first state wrestling champions from Ringgold and the first from Catoosa County since Ringgold’s Logan Skeen won the 106-pound title (Class 3A) as a freshman in the 2016-2017 season.
Busch (58-0) is the first undefeated champion from either Catoosa or Walker County since Jacob Mariakis (Ridgeland) and Braden Jarvis (Gordon Lee) won titles in the 2017-2018 season.
In addition to Pennington and Busch, Ringgold had five other wrestlers take home medals.
Hudson Moss placed fourth at 132, while Chandler Craig (113), Jaxon Delgado (150), Brent Lee Raby (190) and Travis Talley (285) each tied for fifth place in their weight classes as fifth-place matches were not wrestled. Moss and Delgado advanced to the championship semifinals.
Ridgeland got a fourth-place finish from William Tredy (144) with Hunter Barber (113) and Malachi Hutchinson (150) tying for fifth. Barber and Hutchinson made it through to the semifinals.
LFO saw Nick Kapherr rally to place third at 150, while Brodi Rizzo came back to tie for fifth at 157 after both lost early on in the tournament.
LaFayette had a third-place finisher in Jacob Brown at 175, while Haygen Baker advanced to the semifinals before tying for fifth at 138.
Gordon Lee also finished with two medalists. Landon Brown was third at 120 after getting to the semis and Timy Duke ended his tournament tied for fifth at 215.
In the team standings, Ringgold tied Bremen for third place with 108 points. Gilmer (115) clinched the state title after a late win at 190 pounds, while Pickens (110) jumped from fifth place into the runner-up spot after claiming a state title at 215 pounds. Franklin County (107) finished fifth.
Ridgeland (39 points), LFO (38), LaFayette (36) and Gordon Lee (34) finished 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively.
HERITAGE HAS TWO FINALISTS IN CLASS 4A
Three wrestlers from Heritage made it to the final day of the Class 4A state tournament in Macon and the Generals finished with two state runners-up and one fifth-place medalist.
Senior Tate Thomas, who advanced to the finals at 106, dropped a very close 4-2 decision to Gabe Swann of Central-Carroll in the finals. Later on Friday, junior Evan Wingrove battled undefeated Jerrel Baskins of Southwest DeKalb in the 175-pound final and lost a 4-3 decision.
The other medalist was Skylar Grant, who tied for fifth place at 165.
The Lovett School won the team title with 161 points, followed by Central-Carroll with 120.5 and Southwest DeKalb with 97. Chestatee (92) and North Oconee (81) rounded out the top five, while Heritage’s 57.5 points earned them 11th place out of 45 teams in the field.
The other boys’ state team champions included Social Circle (1A), Rockmart (2A), Jefferson (5A), Woodward Academy (6A) and Camden County (7A).
Chestatee (82) won the girls’ all-classification state crown, which saw 105 schools represented.
Carrollton and Gilmer (82) tied for second, followed by Jackson County (44) and Lumpkin County (39).