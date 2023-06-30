Peeples Cancer Institute (copy)

Hamilton Health Care System’s Peeples Cancer Institute

 Contributed

Peeples Cancer Institute is now providing evening options for screening mammograms for added convenience.

“We want to help ensure mammograms are readily available,” said Brad Sidlo, Imaging Services director. “In addition to the day options that we have been providing, there are now evening options.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In