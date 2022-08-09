A Rome man was arrested for multiple felonies during an attempted armed robbery of the Big H gas station on East 12th Street in Rome.
According to Rome Police reports:
Lamar Cantrell Hunter, 46, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault during a robbery of the Big H on July 28th at 1:38PM. He fled the store and remained at-large. Rome Police were alerted that Hunter was at his mother's residence on Myrtle Street on Sunday, August 8th. Multiple officers convened on the location and after speaking to Hunter's mother, were allowed to search the residence. Lamar "Pee Wee" Hunter was discovered in a back bedroom, hiding under a pile of clothing. Hunter was arrested without incident. BOND?
A Rome man was arrested for rape which occurred at a home on Billy Pyle Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Henry Ronald Davidson IV, 18, is charged with raping a woman while she was intoxicated and unable to consent at a home on June 16th.
A Rome man was charged for cruelty to children at a home of Dearbrook Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shawn Edward Glancy, 55, was charged with causing a child under 18 mental pain and using abusive words which can breach the peace.
Two men were arrested for possession of meth at a Raceway gas station on Shorter Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Patrick Hale, 50, and Danny Ray Brown, 50, were arrested at a Raceway gas station on Monday at 1:30p.m. after police discovered a pipe containing meth residue in their posession.
