Talk of an entertainment district in Rome’s downtown area could be revived soon when Stephanie Shaw resurrects the Brewhouse Music & Grill as Peaches.
It’s expected to open Halloween night with the Velcro Pygmies on stage.
Shaw served as a manager for the venue at 325 Broad St. under Brewhouse owner Eric McJunkin and has acquired a lease on the property from Larry Martin.
The idea of entertainment venues downtown has created considerable discussion as the number of residents in upper story lofts has increased over the last several years.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis, who chairs the Alcohol Control Commission, doesn’t see a conflict between entertainment and residents.
“I see there have been times when proprietors didn’t just keep the entertainment entertaining,” Davis said.
Some things got out of hand and that’s when there was a problem.
“There are plenty of establishments that provide fun for adults that don’t get out of hand,” Davis said. “We are hopeful that as businesses re-engage on the entertainment level, particularly in the case of the new establishment, that they will have a different attitude and be a good place to have fun.”
The Brewhouse — initially owned by Jay Shell, then McJunkin — has probably been the most successful, bringing in a lot of rising stars over the last decade.
Different operators have attempted to offer the old Esserman’s building as a dance and musical entertainment venue.
One might think in a city with four colleges there would be a market for a more active nightclub scene. Then again, Rome’s colleges aren’t going to make any list of top party schools across the country.
Shorter University has become even more of a Christian liberal arts college and Berry College has always been known for its strong Christian ties. Georgia Northwestern Technical and Georgia Highlands colleges are also different, in that both attract a demographic that is probably a little older than your average technical school or community college student.
Still, Aundi Lesley, director of the Rome Downtown Development Authority, said entertainment districts can have a positive economic impact on a variety of downtowns.
“In Carrollton, businesses would experience a 30% to 50% increase on average surrounding special events or concerts downtown,” Lesley said. “Entertainment venues not only provide engagement opportunities for our residents, but also draw tourists from all over the region and have a significant impact on the local economy.”
Shaw has received approval from the Rome Alcohol Control Commission for beer, wine and liquor pouring permits.
“We’re just going to call ourself Peaches, or just The Peach,” Shaw said. “We don’t want to do ‘bar and grill’ or anything like that afterward. Just a Georgia-oriented kind of place.”
Shaw has been working at the Brewhouse for the past year and is well versed in the city’s rules and regulations regarding pouring licenses.
She said that, going forward, she anticipates more of the shows will be country-music oriented. While McJunkin will be helping her to book some of the entertainment, Shaw plans to rely on her experience managing similar facilities in the Chattanooga area and has connections with multiple talent agencies.
Shaw also said she expects to pay more attention to maintenance and keeping the facility cleaner and more attractive for her guests.
In her appearance before the ACC to secure her permits last week, Shaw said she is planning to be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. She later told the Rome News-Tribune that she ultimately hopes to be open at least six nights a week and wants to be in a position to start a lunch menu around the first of the year.
Shaw said she will have off-duty police officers working as security guards at both the front and rear entrances to the building. She anticipates having an ID scanner to make sure those who enter are of legal age to consume alcoholic beverages — but she also said there may well be occasions when people under the age of 21 are admitted.
Shaw believes that if Uber and Lyft were more readily available in Rome, it might encourage more people to enjoy the nightlife and not have to worry about drinking and driving.
One thing that Shaw said she plans to do differently from her predecessors is to pour everything back into the business.
“I made good money as the manager and I am not looking to make any more money as the owner,” she said. “I’m going to put back into the business and make it run right.”
She has had some issues with getting fully staffed.
“I need people who want jobs,” Shaw said.
During the ACC meeting, Davis encouraged Shaw to take precautions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She very clearly understands that it’s still very complicated in terms of what restrictions (are in place) related to capacity and maintaining social distancing,” Davis said.