Juniors and seniors from the Polk County College & Career Academy at both Rockmart and Cedartown campuses recently participated in a local industry tour at Gildan Yarns in Cedartown to see the importance of manufacturing in Northwest Georgia.
Few students are aware of the many career opportunities available to them locally such as higher paying entry level jobs, jobs in maintenance and logistics, accounting and also administrative and management positions.
Students were shown beginning to end processes for yarn used in Gildan shirts and other clothing products, Gold Toe socks and Under Armour products.
Students also toured Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Rome Campus where they had the opportunity to see in person and inquire about the many technical programs offered only a short drive from Cedartown at low to no cost to those who qualify for the HOPE & HOPE Career Grant. Some classrooms and labs visited were Healthcare, Precision Machining, Electrical Technology, Automotive and Welding.