Public Animal Welfare Services is getting ready to launch a new foster program for people wanting to foster a shelter animal during the public health crisis.
Originally, the animal control service had to put fostering on hold because the Department of Agriculture requires home visits to check on the animals well-being.
Now they’re getting ready to start up their newest foster program that will allow people to foster while also following social distancing and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
While details aren’t solidified yet, those interested in fostering an animal can email mitchelljeffery@floydcountyga.org or pollakr@floydcountyga.org for more information.
Over the past few weeks, PAWS has been finding new homes for their animals through a virtual adoption website.
According to director Jeff Mitchell, it has slowed down a bit recently, due to the shelter-in-place order, but they’ve had around 20 adoptions in the last few weeks.
“We’ve got a lot of bully breeds left, which are a lot harder to adopt, but some rescues have stepped up and we actually have a transport leaving (Saturday),” Mitchell said.
Although some rescues in other states have stopped accepting transports, others are still open to them.
“As long as we follow social distancing guidelines, we can still do it,” the director said.
PAWS animal control officers have been spending much less time in the facility and doing more of their work from home. The officers are answering calls and filling out paperwork remotely, but they continue to provide emergency and roadside services.
“As far as pick-ups go, unless it’s a true emergency, we make note of the area and come back to it,” Mitchell said. “We’re trying to limit the amount of contact we have with different people.”
The director said that PAWS is still accepting donations for their community pantry and their animals. They’re accepting donations of food, leashes, toys and medicine, as well as monetary donations. People can drop off the donations outside the doors of the facility at 99 North Avenue or mail in their donation.
They’re in house dog Gunner is doing well, but misses seeing people coming into the facility. Mitchell said that they are planning to use Gunner on social media to let people know how he and all his friends at PAWS are doing.
“He’s still getting love and getting spoiled rotten with treats,” he said.