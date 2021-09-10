The sacrifice of emergency services personnel motivated one man to become a member of Walker County Fire and Rescue.
Battalion Chief Jim Bulman shared his memories of 9/11 at the Patriot Day service Sept. 10, explained how the sacrifices of emergency services personnel who died that day motivated him to seek a career in emergency services and challenged those who attended the service to find a place to serve their community.
He explained the Patriot Day observance is about honoring those who paid the ultimate price to protect people against evil, to aid those in need and to comfort the dying.
"What have you done to make the world safer?" he asked himself.
Bulman was moved by the images and sounds of 9/11 and the recovery efforts.
He said he watched a TV reporter at the World Trade Center site reporting on the recovery efforts ask for everyone at the scene to be silent because the reporter heard a noise in the debris. As a hush fell over the site, the reporter and recovery workers could hear the PASS (Personal Alert Safety System) device of firefighter that indicated the firefighter was in distress and no longer moving.
The sounds of 343 activated PASS devices haunts him.