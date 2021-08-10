Path to 5-peat could be tougher for Jackets

Four straight region titles have solidified Rockmart’s spot as a true threat to any team in north Georgia. The Yellow Jackets swept their Region 6-3A schedule in 2020, winning each of the seven contests in league play.
Although 2020 seemed like a stroll in the park for RHS in Region 6-3A, it might be a bit tougher in 2021. Many teams return a ton of production from last year, and several programs might be gearing up for a chance to take Rockmart down a peg in 2021.
The Adairsville Tigers finished second in Region 6-3A in 2020. The Tigers were able to secure a home playoff game with a 42-35 win over North Murray in their last regular season game but proceeded to lose a 45-31 decision to Dawson County in the first round of the playoffs.
Eric Bishop and the Adairsville Tigers have qualified for the postseason in back-to-back seasons and are looking to extend that streak with some new contributors in 2021.
Sophomore Johnathan Gough is expected to take over the reins under center. If he can catch fire, it could lead to much success for an athletic Tigers squad. Division I prospect Tokyo Gordon will anchor Adairsville’s linebacker corps while athlete Chris Roper and tailback Eli Agnew are big-time playmakers in Bishop’s offense.
After advancing to the state quarterfinals in 2019, many predicted the North Murray Mountaineers to be Rockmart’s stiffest competition a season ago. Coach Preston Poag’s squad started out region play with high-flying wins before the Jackets handed it a seven-point loss on Oct. 16, their first region defeat since October, 2018. North Murray quickly turned it around though, winning three straight games before finishing as the three-seed in Region 6-3A.
Unfortunately, their high-scoring attack could not keep up with North Hall in a 36-28 road loss in round one.
Offensive guru Preston Poag enters year six in Chatsworth and will try to improve upon last year’s 6-4 record. The Mountaineers will be led by electrifying junior quarterback Seth Griffin, sophomore athlete Judson Petty, and a strong defense spearheaded by linebacker Devin Hunte. North Murray should not be overlooked by anyone, as Poag’s system consistently racks up points year-in and year-out.
LaFayette fielded one of their strongest teams in recent memory in 2020. LaFayette had massive wins over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Murray County. Coach Paul Ellis’ team fell to Sonoraville and North Murray to close out the regular season and were crushed by Cherokee Bluff, 35-7, in the opening round of the playoffs.
Former Perry and Kennesaw Mountain head coach Andy Scott was hired to lead the Ramblers in April after Ellis stepped down. The good news for Scott is LaFayette made the playoffs for the first time in 27 years. The bad news is the Ramblers lost a ton of starters. LaFayette does return talented quarterback Jaylon Ramsey, but there are several question marks in positions of importance in Scott’s first season leading the team.
Ringgold was one possession away from qualifying for the postseason last year. Robert Akins has led the Tigers since 2007 and has proven time and time again that when his team is the underdog, they can make some noise.
Ringgold might have the best shot of anyone to take down the Jackets in 2021. Led by All-Region caliber running back Kori Dumas and senior safety Kyle White, the well-rounded Tigers should improve upon last year’s 5-5 campaign.
Sonoraville entered the season as a dark horse candidate to win Region 6-3A. Led by a great group of upperclassmen, Sonoraville fell on hard times as region play rolled around, though, losing their first five league contests.
Gordon County football fans can look at Denver Pate’s fourth year in Sonoraville two ways. Either be upset that a talented Phoenix team missed the postseason, or be glad that the coaching staff found a way to get several underclassmen meaningful playing time down the stretch.
Though Sonoraville will be young again in 2021, the solid core of sophomore signal caller Jaxon Pate, junior running back Zach Lyles, and junior pass-catchers Ridge Redd and Brant Bryant should produce a stronger season overall for the Phoenix offense.
Murray County missed the postseason for the 15th year in a row in 2020. Chad Brewer has led the Indians for nine seasons now and has failed to reach the postseason yet. Murray County graduated a ton of talent from last year’s 4-6 squad and will have many new faces on the offense and defense. Offensive lineman Eli Hope and linebacker Aaron Flood will try to lead a young Indians team in a wildly competitive region.
The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe Warriors picked up just one victory in their 2020 campaign. The Warriors lost four straight to Rockmart, North Murray, Coahulla Creek, and Murray County to close out a disappointing season.
Seventh-year head coach Bo Campbell has seen the highs of a seven-win season in 2018 and the lows of an 0-10 season in 2015. Regardless of their record or preseason ranking, the Warriors are a scrappy bunch that always come ready to play. This year, folks in Catoosa County are hoping that new quarterback Keenan Walker — paired with athletic running back Jamillion Womble and standout receiver Trevon Gott — can bring some life and turn around the luck of the Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe program.
Coahulla Creek lost their season opener against Northwest Whitfield but bounced back with a 21-point win at Southeast Whitfield in Week Two. Unfortunately for the Colts, they were crushed by Rockmart two weeks later and it erased any momentum they might have created.
Coahulla Creek was able to end a five-game losing skid with a 34-21 victory over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in early November, but that would be the only region win the Colts would record in 2020.
Danny Wilson returns for his second season in charge in Dalton. The program is still young, as 2021 marks its 11th year in existence. The quarterback-and-receiver duo of juniors Kace Kinnamon and Aiden Patterson is fun to watch, but will it be enough to bring the Colts out of the Region 6-3A cellar?