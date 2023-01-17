The new covered basketball court at Parks Hoke Park will be unveiled Wednesday at 1 p.m. during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The park was part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax, and worked started on the court last summer, after having been delayed like so many projects by covid. The Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department Committee met Tuesday for the first time in the new year, with initial discussion on what projects will be forthcoming in 2023.

