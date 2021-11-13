The LaFayette Ramblers and Ringgold Tigers traveled to Rossville last Tuesday night for a tri-match against the Bulldogs and all three teams finished the night with a win and a loss.
Ringgold 52, LaFayette 33
The Tigers got pins from Harbor Bent (123 pounds), Logan Moore (140), Ross Burgess (150), Haddon Fries (165), Hunter McCree (180) and Jackson Lowery (220). William Matthews (108) scored a 10-4 decision, while Bo Green (100) and Tyler Arnold (275) both picked up for pins.
LaFayette’s points came from pins by Avery Davis (94) and Hagen English (115), an 11-6 victory from Conner Campbell (86), and forfeit wins by Chandler Wilson (72), Balyn Chastain (78) and Laik Rayburn (130).
LaFayette 52, Rossville 36
The second match of the evening saw LaFayette get eight pins en route to the victory. Those pins were recorded by Chastain (86), Davis (94), English (115), Eli Massengale (123), Nate Campbell (140), Vlad Plott (150), Kobin Osborne (165) and Aaron Zwiger (220). Wilson won his match by forfeit and Rayburn scored a hard-fought 4-2 decision.
Tyler Hansard (108) and Kayden Jackson (180) won by pin for the Bulldogs. Bryson Drennen (78) scored a 21-5 technical fall, while Wilmer Cronnon (100) and Jaxon Ford (275) both won by forfeit.
Rossville 42, Ringgold 36
The Bulldogs picked up pinfalls from Drennen (86), Rylan Ball (94), Hansard (108), Eli Rhodes (150) and Trayvon Crutcher (165), along with a forfeit victory by William Cronnon (130).
For the Tigers, Green (100), Kohen Smith (115), Bent (123), Branson Lowery (140), Fries (180), Jackson Lowery (220) and Arnold (275) won by pin.
Heritage 54, Saddle Ridge 33
The Mat Generals opened the 2021 season on the road last Tuesday night and got nine pins as they beat the Mustangs in Rock Spring.
Boston Chandler (86 pounds), Van Norman (94), Billy Hamilton (100), Will Smith (115), Luke Jones (130), Lucas Redwine (140), Brayden Slaughter (150), Josh Butler (165), and Mason Flynn (220) got the pins for the Generals.
Kaiser Guinn, Kamden Watson, Kaden Taylor, Tag Norman, Jet Walker, Justus Wheat, Jaden Walker, Trey Wilson, Tucker Hayes, and Wyatt Womack all picked up pins for Heritage in exhibition matches.
For the Mustangs, Malachi Miller (72), Isaac Hamilton (108), Parker Greco (123), and Elijah Rapier (180) all won by pin, while Kaden Ball (275) also got a pin after bumping up to the heavyweight class. Bentley Wilson (78) picked up a victory by decision in tough match.
Saddle Ridge’s exhibition wins were scored by George Sholtz (100), Wyatt Eldridge (115), Josiah Womack (220), all by pin.
Heritage 75, Chattanooga Valley 12
The Generals picked up a second win in just over 24 hours with a victory at Chattanooga Valley this past Wednesday.
The match begin with Heritage getting forfeit victories from Womack (72 pounds) and Jackson Grant (78). Chandler (86), Hamilton (100), Matthew Nerrin (108), Smith (115), Landon Hoover (123), Jones (130), Redwine (140), Slaughter (150), Butler (165), and Aiden Walston (180) all recorded pins, while Flynn (220) posted a 7-3 decision.
Chattanooga Valley got a pin from Alex Richardson at 94 pounds and another pin from Antonio Jackson at 275 to close out the match.
LaFayette 54, Dade 42
The Ramblers pulled out a win in Trenton on Thursday night.
LaFayette began the match with forfeit wins by Campbell (72 pounds) and Chastain (78) before pins by Wyatt Levern (86) and Davis (94).
Dade came back with wins at 108, 115, 123 and 130, but Campbell stopped the rally with a pin for the Ramblers at 140, which was followed by pins from Plott (150) and Osborne (165). LaFayette closed out the night with a forfeit win by Zwiger (220).
Saddle Ridge 45, Ringgold 42
At Lakeview this past Thursday, the Mustangs got pins from Justin Galloway (86 pounds), Sholtz (100), Hamilton (108), and Eli Pearson (115) with Brody Hodson (130) earning a major decision. Ball would seal the victory with a pin after bumping up to heavyweight. Collin Miller (72) won his match by forfeit, while Peyton Ball (78) scored an 8-3 decision.
The Tigers got pins from Grayson Cummings (94), Bent (123), Moore (140), McCree (165), Fries (180), and Jackson Lowery (220), while Burgess (150) picked up a win via forfeit.
Saddle Ridge also saw Miller, Kaden Ball, Alex Parrish, Gabriel Thacker, Jack Hays, and Gabe Smith win by pin in exhibition bouts.
Saddle Ridge 70, Lakeview 14
In their other match on Thursday, the Navy-and-Red got forfeits by Galloway (86), Sholtz (100) and Womack (275), a major decision by Hodson (130), a win by disqualification from Bailey Smith (165) and pins from Hamilton (108), Pearson (115), Greco (123), Brady Wilson (140), Connor Shelton (150), Rapier (180), and Kaden Ball (220).
Saddle Ridge got exhibition pins from A.J. Moyer, Traye Stahl, and Gabe Smith.
Individual scoring for the Warriors was unavailable as of press time.
Ringgold 69, Lakeview 18
The final match of Thursday’s tri-match saw the Tigers get on the board with a 12-8 decision by Spencer Fuquay at 78 pounds. Kinley Cross (86) followed up with a forfeit victory, and Ringgold would get pins from Green (100), Matthews (108), Smith (115), Bent (123), Moore (140), Burgess (150), McCree (165), Fries (180), and Lowery (220). Adam Gann (275) closed it out with a forfeit victory.
The Warriors picked up a forfeit win from Tallon Goodine (72) and pins by Devon Benton (94) and Alex Murdoch (130).
Saddle Ridge sees three place at CCS
The Mustangs participated in the Charger Clash at Chattanooga Christian School on Saturday and came away with a third-place finisher and two fourth-place finishers.
Womack was third at 220 pounds, while Malachi Miller was fourth at 72 and Thacker was fourth at 100.