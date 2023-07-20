Paperback sale (copy)

The Friends of the Library will hold their annual Paperback Book sale Saturday through Wednesday at the Rome-Floyd County Library

 File

The Friends of the Library will sponsor their annual Paperback Book Sale beginning on Saturday, July 22, through Wednesday, July 26.

Sale hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday. The sale will be held at the Rome-Floyd County Library.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In