Local COVID case counts are staggeringly high this week, with schools suddenly seeing their spike.
This past week, Gordon County saw 642 new cases and three deaths. Across Georgia, 96,039 new cases and 211 deaths were reported.
As of Jan. 14, Gordon County Schools reported 129 cases in students and 39 cases in staff, or 1.9% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 130 cases in students and 27 cases in staff, or 3.2% of the student body.
“Cases of the Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant continue to surge throughout our community and the schools have been impacted as well,” said CCS School and Community Relations Director Jennie Coker. “Calhoun City Schools continues to monitor the situation and advises all students and staff who exhibit any symptoms to remain at home until they are able to get tested. We will continue mitigation measures in the schools and work with health officials, and the local Covid Task Force to analyze the spread. While our goal is to continue in-person instruction, we will make modifications if necessary.”
This is the highest that COVID cases have been in local schools since reporting began. This comes as the CDC warns that pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest rate since the beginning of the pandemic, with the highest rates among those who are under five years of age and therefore ineligible to be vaccinated.
“Omicron does not appear to cause more severe disease in children than other variants of the virus, and overall rates of pediatric hospitalizations are still lower than in any adult age group,” said the CDC in a news release. “But because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases across the country, we anticipate that these numbers will continue to increase in the coming weeks.”
The Biden Administration is seeing a major setback in its COVID-19 strategy — in National Federation of Independent Business v. OSHA, the Supreme Court has ruled against its wide-reaching vaccine mandate for companies with over 100 employees.
Described as a “blunt instrument,” the mandate, covering an estimated 84.2 million workers, was found to be outside OSHA’s scope of power. The agency was found to have authority in workplace safety, not in public health, “which falls outside of OSHA’s sphere of expertise.”
This doesn’t mean an end to federal vaccine mandates, however. The Court allowed for a much narrower mandate for healthcare workers employed at facilities that receive federal dollars to remain.
“After all,” said the majority opinion in Biden v. Missouri, “ensuring that providers take steps to avoid transmitting a dangerous virus to their patients is consistent with the fundamental principle of the medical profession: first, do no harm.”
Concurring in National Federation of Independent Business v. OSHA were Justices Alito, Thomas, and Gorsuch.
“The question before us is not how to respond to the pandemic,” wrote Gorsuch regarding the broad mandate, “but who holds the power to do so.”
Dissenting were Breyer, Sotomayor, and Kagan.
“Today, we are not wise,” wrote Breyer. “In the face of a still-raging pandemic, this Court tells the agency charged with protecting worker safety that it may not do so in all the workplaces needed.”
Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, and Barrett dissented for Biden v. Missouri, with both Alito and Thomas writing their own dissents. Both Alito and Thomas protested what Thomas called, “a medical procedure they (healthcare workers) do not want and cannot undo.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call (888) 457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.