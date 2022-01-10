The new wave of COVID-19 cases continues in Gordon County, with high numbers still being reported through the past week.
Over the past six days, Gordon County saw 336 new cases and one death. Across Georgia, 97,016 new cases and 129 deaths were reported.
Locally, AdventHealth Gordon is faring well so far. Monday, their hospital had 28 COVID inpatients, according to Communication & Public Relations Director Garrett Nudd.
Both GCS and CCS have returned to classes after their winter break. As of Jan. 7, Gordon County Schools reported 10 cases in students and five cases in staff. Calhoun City Schools reported 67 cases in students and 20 cases in staff.
Calhoun City Schools’ numbers are the highest they have been since late Aug. 2020. Their cases represent around 1.6% of the student population. GCS cases represent around 0.2% of their students, but this may be attributed to the fact that Gordon County Schools returned from winter break a day after CCS.
In a telebriefing on Jan. 7, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky addressed questions regarding increased case counts. She indicated that while there have been increases in testing, it is unlikely that increased case counts are related to testing, such as hospital screening programs.
“We are doing a bit more testing than we have been, but with regard to screening in the hospitals, those hospital screening programs have been ongoing for months now,” said Dr. Walensky. “So, I don’t think that that’s a reason for the increase number of cases.”
The CDC has shifted booster shot recommendations for those with the Moderna main series. The interval for booster shots has been moved to five months, down from the previously-recommended six months, bringing Moderna in line with recommendations for the Pfizer jab.
They have also expanded booster shot recommendations once again for those age 12 to 15. Now all adolescents aged 12 to 17 are recommended to receive a booster dose five months after their initial Pfizer shot series.
These changing recommendations are due to the surge in the Omicron variant. Booster doses help to increase protection against Omicron and other variants, which would help to slow the spread and keep kids safe.
“It is critical that we protect our children and teens from COVID-19 infection and the complications of severe disease,” said Dr. Walensky. “Today, I endorsed ACIP’s vote to expand eligibility and strengthen our recommendations for booster doses. We now recommend that all adolescents aged 12-17 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their primary series. This booster dose will provide optimized protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. I encourage all parents to keep their children up to date with CDC’s COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line. The Gordon County Health Department, 310 N. River Street, Calhoun, is now offering flu shots on a walk-in basis.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.