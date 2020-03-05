Francesca Pan scored a game-high 26 points as Georgia Tech beat Pittsburgh in the second round of the ACC tournament.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Francesca Pan scored 12 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech pulled away from 15th-seeded Pittsburgh on Thursday night for a 68-58 win in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
The Yellow Jackets took a 48-45 lead into the fourth quarter and had a 10-2 start to push the lead to 11 just past the midway point. The Panthers scored to make it a nine-point game but Pan, who was 8 of 8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, helped put the lead in double figures for good.
Georgia Tech (20-10) faces second-seeded and 10th-ranked North Carolina State in the third semifinal on Friday night.
Nerea Hermosa added 13 off the bench and Lorela Cubaj had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.
Dayshanette Harris scored 21 points for Pitt (5-26), which was coming off an opening day upset of 10th-seeded Notre Dame. Amber Brown added 12 points.
Georgia Tech was just 1 of 10 from 3-point range and shot 40% but turned 18 Pitt turnovers into 20 points and had 10 more offensive rebounds.
Wake Forest upsets Virginia Tech
Ivana Raca had 16 points and six rebounds, Gina Conti scored four of her 11 points in the final minute and Wake Forest beat Virginia Tech 58-55 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Wake Forest (16-15) has won two ACC tournament games for just the third time in program history. The No. 13 seed will face 22nd-ranked Florida State on Friday after dropping both regular-season matchups with the No. 4 seed Seminoles.
Conti curled off a high screen and made a contested shot at the edge of the key to extend Wake Forest’s lead to 56-51 with 53.7 seconds left. Virginia Tech later pulled to 56-55 after a quick inbound play, but Conti answered with two free throws at 8.9 for a three-point lead.
Virginia Tech had two good looks at the other end but Taja Cole’s layup attempt rolled off and Aisha Sheppard’s corner 3-pointer was short at the buzzer.
Elizabeth Kitley led Virginia Tech (21-9) with 15 points. The No. 5 seed Hokies became the fourth straight higher seed to lose in the tournament.
Syracuse pulls away from Virginia
Amaya Finklea-Guity led a balanced attack with 15 points and eighth-seeded Syracuse pulled away from ninth-seeded Virginia in the fourth quarter for a 67-50 win on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.
Gabrielle Cooper and Emily Engstler added 13 points apiece, Kiara Lewis had 11 and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi 10 off the bench for the Orange (16-15), who led 53-47 after three quarters.
Syracuse faces top-seeded and fourth-ranked Louisville in the second quarterfinal on Friday.
Djaldi-Tabdi opened the fourth with a pair of free throws and Digna Strautmane hit a 3-pointer to make it 58-47, the first double-figure lead of the game.
Jocelyn Willoughby hit a 3-pointer for the Cavaliers, who won the regular-season meeting 57-41, with 7:30 to play but Virginia never scored again. Syracuse closed the game with nine points and neither team scored in the final 3:17.
Virginia missed its final 15 shots and finished with 26 turnovers.
Willoughby had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Virginia (13-17), and Lisa Jablonowski added 12 points and 10 rebounds.