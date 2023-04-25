It is often found flying around the eaves of homes, and boring holes in wood. This insect is commonly called a carpenter bee.

The carpenter bee becomes destructive by tunneling into solid wood of poles, fences, and buildings. The tunnels may extend to a depth of a foot or more and are divided into cells by partitions made of sawdust or plant fragments cemented together by their saliva. The food for the young is primarily pollen.

