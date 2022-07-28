With Rome City School students returning to classes on Friday, traffic congestion is expected to increase in the upcoming week.
Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnett said patience is the key to keeping children and parents safe during increased traffic on already busy streets.
"People have to remember that school buses are going to be out and more traffic is going to be out earlier," she said.
She added because most parents want to drop their children off at school during their first week, it can potentially back up roadways. Burnett suggested for travelers to leave 15 minutes early in order to beat the rush this week, especially with construction on South Broad Street near Anna K. Davie and Dean Street near East Central.
"We want people to pack their patience when they leave for school early," she said.
Also, Red Speed cameras will take effect again at the start of school. These cameras monitor speed in the morning and afternoon as children are getting transported to and from school. Vehicles caught speeding on the devices will be automatically ticketed.
Currently, Red Speed cameras are on Veterans Memorial Highway near Rome High and Rome Middle, but Burnett said more Red Speed cameras will soon be set up near Main Elementary on 3 Watters Street. She added the police department will give a 30 day notice of the cameras before they go into effect. In the mean time, police units will monitor school zones during peak time as well, she said.
To the quick approach of the 2022-2023 school year, Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams said parents should prepare their supply lists and "get ready for the best year ever."