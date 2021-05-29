Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts related to domestic battery, booking records show. The database for inmate records of Fulton County showed Ozuna was arrested by the Sandy Springs Police Department on one count of battery — family violence and one count of aggravated assault strangulation. The Braves released a statement shortly after news of Ozuna’s arrest broke. “We learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner’s Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form.” The Braves added that they would not have further comment, referring inquiries to MLB officials. Ozuna did not join the Braves on a road trip this weekend. He was placed on the injured list Friday after he fractured two fingers when sliding into third base during Tuesday’s game. In June 2020, Ozuna’s wife, Genesis, was arrested after hitting him in the face with a soap dish that left him with a small laceration, multiple reports said.
Ozuna arrested on domestic battery charges
- Staff and wire reports
