Kennesaw State was ranked 10th in the first, and what will be the only, STATS FCS top 25 poll of the fall.
The Owls, coming off an 11-3 season in which they advanced to the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, had a strong core of experienced players returning. Instead, if Kennesaw State is to win its third Big South Conference title in four years, it will have to wait at least until the spring.
Each of the FCS conferences postponed their fall football schedules until the spring, with the exception of a few non-conference games this fall. It is unclear what a spring schedule might look like, but it is being created with the hopes of still getting in a football season and a national championship this academic year.
The preseason poll marked the 35th straight time Kennesaw State had been ranked.
Defending national champion North Dakota State was No. 1, followed by James Madison, Northern Iowa, Weber State and South Dakota State. Montana State, Montana, Villanova and Illinois State rounded out the top 10.
Southern Conference powers Furman and Wofford were Nos. 15 and 16, respectively. Future Big South member North Carolina A&T came in at No. 19, and defending conference champion Monmouth was No. 23.
Jacksonville State, The Citadel, Chattanooga and Big South rival Charleston Southern were among those who received votes.