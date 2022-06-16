Starting Saturday, a new exhibit at Kingfisher Art Co. will feature works by self taught artists living and creating in the southeast.
“Outsiders: Folk Art from the Rural South” is sponsored by Rome Area Council for the Arts and will feature work by Tex Crawford (Commerce), Robinella (Maryville, Tennessee), Brad Cochran (Canton), James Schroeder (Kingston), James Barron (Anniston, Alabama) and Scott Thomas (Mentone, Alabama).
The gallery, located at 7 E. 2nd Ave., will be open noon-8 p.m., with the opening celebration on Saturday running from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The reception will include a free live music performance by Abe Partridge from 6-8 p.m. The gallery bar will be serving beer and wine, mocktails, soft drinks and waters.
This will be a stop on the Outsider Art Trail, an event put together by the Paradise Garden Foundation. Participants can hit all the art spots on the driving trail and have a chance to win an overnight stay in one of the cottages at Howard Finster's Paradise Garden. Other stops on the Outsider Art Trail include the Rock Garden in Calhoun, Ga and Trade Day in Summerville, Georgia, and are all kid friendly and dog friendly. For a complete list of the stops, visit the Paradise Garden website at paradisegardenfoundation.org.
Partridge received national and international recognition in early 2018 when he released his first official full-length release, "Cotton Fields and Blood For Days," to rave reviews and substantial airplay on Americana radio. It landed Partridge a lengthy feature in The Bitter Southerner and the album was chosen to be one of their “Top 30 albums of 2018.”
The exhibit runs through July 9, and will feature ticketed performances throughout by several of the artists at various dates, with Brad Cochran performing June 25 and Robinella performing July 2.
Kingfisher is a downtown Rome location with no designated parking lot. Look for street parking along Broad St. and E 1st St., or use one of the closest parking lots a block away at either the lot behind Harvest Moon, or Truist Bank, and the Roman Chariot provides free rides from and to anywhere in downtown Rome if you text them your location at 706-413-2822.
Kingfisher keeps regular hours and is always open four days of the week: Thursday - Saturday noon to 6 p.m., and Wednesdays 5-8 p.m., with occasional evening hours.