At Atrium Health Floyd, more than 120 community volunteers work throughout the system to help patients and visitors have a better experience.
Hospitality volunteers greet and escort patients and provide reading materials. Retail specialists help out in the Gift Shop at Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center and the Hole in the Wall thrift shop at Floyd Medical Center.
Clerical helpers answer phones and assist with mailings. Musicians and artists perform for patients and lead them to explore their own artistic abilities. Trained therapy dogs and handlers share their unconditional love with patients at the hospital, helping them to relax, connect and heal.
Volunteers at Heyman HospiceCare provide respite and non-medical care for patients and their families, including cooking, running errands and sometimes sitting with a patient to give caregivers a break.
Hospital and hospice volunteers contributed more than 18,141 hours to the health system in 2021.
“During the pandemic, our volunteers have stood side by side with us to fulfill our mission of improving health, elevating hope, and advancing healing for all,” said Carolyn Falcitelli, Director of Volunteer Services at Atrium Health Floyd. “They have helped us continue the exceptional level of care our community is accustomed to receiving from us. In the highest compliment that I can imagine providing, we now have retired staff returning to our organization to serve as volunteers. When asked what prompted their return, they responded ‘I want to be like our volunteers – to be truly selfless and give of my time without expectations.’”
Adult volunteers must be 18 years of age or older. They are asked to commit to serving an average of four hours each week, or 100 total hours each year, for a minimum of one year.
A Medical Explorers college program provides an opportunity for college students to participate. The program offers flexible scheduling and allows exposure to several different departments within the hospital.
We offer year-round opportunities to volunteer, but our Summer Volunteen Program is most popular. Teen volunteers must be 16 or older. Only a select group of teens is chosen for service. Volunteens are recommended by a teacher or a counselor. These high-performing students complete an application, write a cover letter and submit a response to be considered for the program.
During the 8-week program, youth volunteers serve 30 hours and attend two lunch-and-learn sessions that provide information about hospital operations and/or hands-on skills.
All volunteers must complete an application, undergo a criminal background check, complete a two-part orientation course and pass a tuberculosis (TB) skin test. Click on the following link to learn more about the volunteer program and how to apply: floyd.org/volunteer