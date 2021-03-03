Facing a changing landscape for youth activities amid a pandemic, Cedartown Recreation Director Jeff Hulsey has tried to keep a positive and open mind while helping the community’s city-sponsored programs reach their full potential.
And the city is hoping to get some other help to see its vision of better recreation facilities come to fruition.
Hulsey, a native of Cedartown, was hired last August to take the helm of the city of Cedartown’s recreation department after 17 years in the same role for the city of Rockmart.
“Recreation sports and programs are definitely a big part of our community. I had a great time over in Rockmart starting several programs there, and the opportunity arose to come back to Cedartown. I wanted to finish out my career here, so here I am,” he said.
Hulsey’s number one goal as head of the department is short and sweet: get those participation numbers up.
The youth basketball season that recently came to a close had 101 players, while a recent soccer day camp held in cooperation with the YMCA Arsenal Rome soccer program had nearly 100 kids.
“COVID has put a damper on everything for sure, especially for 2020, but we’re ready to grow and get more kids involved,” Hulsey said, adding that youth involvement in team sports is critical to growing minds and bodies.
“You look at the data and you will see that kids who are active in rec sports go on to finish high school at a higher rate than those that are not involved. Kids that don’t have a physical outlet like sports have a higher rate of depression, anxiety and low self-esteem.”
Hulsey is an advocate of team sports, especially recreation teams outside of school.
“There are so many kids who won’t make a middle school or high school team, but they need the benefits of team sports. That’s where recreation departments step in. Sure, we want to help build great athletes and serve as a feeder for our schools, but I am not as concerned with winning championships as I am with building teams and character.”
Hulsey is overseeing new work at the city’s Bert Wood Sports Complex.
And if the city gets the final go-ahead on a grant, he could be seeing a lot more as Cedartown’s recreation footprint grows.
Two adult ball fields at the complex formerly known as Northwest Park are being converted into girls softball fields while other enhancements and renovations are in the planning process.
The two fields being updated — known as Fields 6 and 7 on the west side of the complex — will have new fencing with the outfield fence brought in at 200 feet, as well as new scoreboards and new press boxes.
Hulsey said the fields had not been used in a while and the fences were in bad condition. The conversion into girls softball fields will give the city a total of three type fields to help be able to host more travel softball tournaments.
The new scoreboards are around $10,000 each and were provided by a donation from the Coca Cola Company. Hulsey said the overall project will cost between $25,000 and $30,000.
Hulsey said there are also plans in place to improve more of the city’s recreation facilities, like replacing the basketball goals at the outdoor courts along Lynton Drive at the southeast corner of Bert Wood Sports Complex and continuing to work on the Goodyear Soccer Complex.
“There are several projects that we’ve got going on. I hope people realize though that it is a process and it’s not going to happen overnight,” Hulsey said. “But we’ve got a lot accomplished and a lot more that we want to accomplish.”
Hulsey has already started some cosmetic improvements to Bert Woods Complex, including making a pathway from a parking lot to the south fields a paved path instead of a small wooden bridge.
While plans are still to revamp the area around the recently established Goodyear Soccer Complex off of West Avenue with restrooms and pavilions, the city got word recently that they could get some assistance in expanding the area.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced that the City of Cedartown has been selected to receive a $345,000 grant for continued renovations at the Goodyear Soccer Complex.
These renovations consist of constructing three additional soccer fields — two youth sized and one regulation sized — as well as lighting for all fields, and the addition of a parking lot.
The grant will be funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program, with Cedartown one of 26 local municipalities selected to move forward in the approval process.
These funds will be used for the acquisition, development and renovation of outdoor recreation areas all across the state.
For more information about the Cedartown Recreation Department, call 770-748-7783 or visit www.cedartownrec.org.