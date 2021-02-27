Almost a year removed from the shutdowns that signaled the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in America, Polk County has continued to press forward.
Local governments found ways to continue providing services, nonprofits adapted to make sure those they helped got it, and businesses got to work on ensuring the safety of their employees and customers as they fought to stay open.
But as much as 2020 was a year of reinvention, it was also a year of new growth that has carried over into 2021.
This year’s Outlook special section takes a look at how individuals and groups came together to help each other and local communities move forward in the face of trying times.
So take some time to revisit some things that made 2020 brighter, or learn about what’s next in store for Polk County. There is still a long way to go, but we’ll all get there if we work together.